Deloitte Global announces new Board Chair

LONDON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte Global announced Sharon Thorne as the designated incoming Chair of the Deloitte Global Board of Directors. Effective June 2019, Thorne will become the first woman to serve in this role.

"As Global Chair, my focus will be on evolving our governance model in support of our global strategic ambitions, and positioning the Board to stay ahead of the complex challenges presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution," says Sharon Thorne, Deloitte Global Chair designate. "I will also focus on continuing to strengthen Deloitte's commitment to inclusion and putting our purpose at the heart of all we do."

Thorne, who currently serves as the Deputy CEO and Managing Partner Global & Strategy of Deloitte North West Europe, will succeed David Cruickshank, who has completed his four year-term before which he served as chair of the Deloitte UK Board for eight years. Thorne is an audit partner with more than 30 years of experience auditing and advising clients across a broad range of sectors. Now based in London, Thorne spent over 20 years of her career based in Deloitte UK's Manchester office. In her current role, Thorne has been responsible for the global dimension of Deloitte North West Europe's strategy, which recognizes the importance of international trade and investment to Deloitte. She has significant governance experience, including nine years spent on the Deloitte Global Board, six years on the Deloitte UK Board, four years as Chair of Deloitte CIS Holdings Ltd, and six years on the Board of the Confederation of British Industry.

"Sharon and I have served together on the Global Board and I've had the chance to see first-hand the unique skills and leadership capabilities she will bring to this role, including her substantive governance experience and proven track record in the UK and globally. As the first woman to lead the Global Board, she will achieve an important milestone in Deloitte's history, especially fitting as we celebrate International Women's Day this week," says David Cruickshank, Deloitte Global Chair.

Thorne is a passionate advocate for inclusion within Deloitte. She is a leading champion of Deloitte's commitment to creating an inclusive workplace for all of Deloitte's people, has served as executive sponsor for the Deloitte UK LGBT+ network since 2010, and is a vocal advocate for the importance of excellence in people leadership. She was the first woman appointed to the UK firm's Executive in 2006, holding the role of Managing Partner Talent, and set up the firm's diversity networks in 2007.

"Sharon's leadership has made Deloitte stronger globally. Her vision for the Global Board is built around her aspiration to make a positive impact in the world and backed up by a career full of action, especially as an unflinching advocate for a more diverse and inclusive workplace. I look forward to working with Sharon in her new role to further our collective purpose-driven vision for Deloitte," says Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO.

