

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday on improved risk appetite tracking the positive lead from Wall Street Friday and following a report in the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. and China are close to reaching a trade deal that could lift most or all U.S. tariffs on Beijing. The WSJ also reported that China is offering to lower tariffs on U.S. products in categories ranging from farms to chemicals and autos.



The Australian market is advancing. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 34.70 points or 0.56 percent to 6,227.40, after rising to a high of 6,234.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 37.70 points or 0.60 percent to 6,311.50. Australian stocks recovered from early losses to finish higher on Friday.



Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 5 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing almost 2 percent and BHP Group is up 0.6 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher despite a more than 2 percent fall in crude oil prices. Oil Search is rising 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up 0.4 percent, while Santos is down 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are notably lower after gold prices fell on Friday to their lowest settlement since January 25. Evolution Mining is falling more than 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent.



GrainCorp said it will sell its Australian Bulk Liquid Terminals business to ANZ Terminals for a total enterprise value of about A$350 million and also enter into a long-term storage deal with ANZ Terminals following the divestment. Shares of the grains marketer are adding 0.3 percent.



Crown Resorts said the Victorian government has rejected its request to delay the start of construction of Queensbridge hotel tower, Australia's tallest building, in Melbourne. However, the casino operator's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building approvals consented in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent on month in January - coming in at 14,395. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 1.5 percent following the 8.4 percent slide in December.



The Australian Bureau of Statistics also said that company operating profits in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018. That was well shy of expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 1.9 percent increase in the three months prior. They were up 10.5 percent on year. Australia will also release February numbers for jobs ads from ANZ and the inflation forecast from TD Securities today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7102, up from $0.7092 on Friday.



The Japanese market is rising, while the safe-haven yen weakened. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 152.03 points or 0.70 percent to 21,754.72, off a high of 21,816.74 earlier. Japanese shares rose sharply on Friday to hit two-and-a-half month highs.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is advancing more than 1 percent and Sony is up 0.3 percent, while Canon is lower 0.6 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.3 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is rising more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is advancing almost 2 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is declining more than 1 percent and Toyota is down almost 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is rising more than 2 percent even as crude oil prices fell on Friday.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 4.6 percent on year in February, coming in at 493.098 trillion yen. That was down from the 4.7 percent gain in January.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai is rising more than 1 percent, while South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hong Kong are also higher. Malaysia and Taiwan are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday amid optimism about U.S.-China trade talks following upbeat comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. traders largely shrugged off some disappointing economic data, including a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed by much more than anticipated in February.



The Dow rose 110.32 points or 0.4 percent to 26,026.32, the Nasdaq advanced 62.82 points or 0.8 percent to 7,595.35 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.20 points or 0.7 percent to 2,803.69.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday as worries about demand growth resurfaced after data showed a drop in manufacturing activity in the U.S. and a decline in consumer sentiment. WTI crude for April delivery plunged $1.42 or 2.5 percent to close at $55.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



