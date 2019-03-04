Fintech P2P SME Lending Platform, Beehive, Raises Further $4m Investment as Part of a Series B Round

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

R iyad TAQNIA Fund provide follow on investment

Investment will drive GCC and SE Asia expansion

Approaching $100 million financed on Beehive since launch

Beehive, MENA's leading peer to peer lending platform, has secured $4m of follow on investment from Riyad TAQNIA Fund (RTF) as part of a Series B funding round. This latest round brings the total raised by Beehive to $15.5m since its launch.

Craig Moore, Beehive Founder and CEOsaid, "This investment is testament to the success of the Beehive digital model and demonstrates RTF's continued commitment to our growth. The investment will help us execute the exciting expansion plans we have for the GCC and South East Asia."

Beehive has continued to deliver strong growth and successfully facilitated funding approaching $100 million to more than 450 business funding requests and registered nearly 10,000 international retail and institutional investors.

The investment follows the recent announcement of Beehive's partnership with Thanachart Bank in Thailand to provide a new Value Chain Financing Program for SMEs.

"Beehive has proven itself as a leading fintech pioneer in the region, using innovative digital solutions to improve SME financing accessibility. We're keen to support their future growth plans which include expansion into Saudi Arabia, bringing new funding options to Saudi businesses," commented Adel Al-Ateeq, Deputy CEO, Riyad Capital.

Beehive P2P Ltd. is the first peer to peer lending platform in MENA to be regulated by the DFSA. Beehive directly connects businesses looking for finance with investors, creating mutually beneficial partnerships for growth. Beehive's digital platform provides smarter finance solutions to businesses, financial institutions and investors. By combining financial market experience with technology, we accelerate efficiency and functionality to deliver market innovation.

About Riyad Taqnia TAQNIA Fund (RTF):

Riyad TAQNIA Fund (RTF) is a Saudi Arabia-based venture capital fund founded by Riyad Capital and TAQNIA. It is backed by leading institutional investors in Saudi Arabia and invests in the areas of ICT, Energy & Sustainability and Advanced Materials.