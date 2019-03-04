ACAMS and IFE join forces to change the AML and financial crimes prevention landscape in Turkey

The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) will partner with the Istanbul Institute of Finance (IFE) to deliver its flagship Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) Certification in Turkey beginning in May 2019. The partnership will enable financial crime prevention professionals in Turkey to create and drive a culture of compliance, while advancing their professional knowledge, skills and experience in the detection and prevention of money laundering and financial crimes.

The CAMS Certification helps create a standardized risk-based approach for money laundering threats and financial crimes risks, and will now be available in Turkey, and is seeing a steady growth in its financial markets.

"Economic growth has precipitated a strong demand for anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals in Turkey, more so with the increased scrutiny on compliance globally," said Angela Salter, head of Europe for ACAMS.

"Under the terms of the partnership, IFE will conduct the training sessions, and looks forward to engaging key government agencies including MASAK (the Financial Crimes Investigation Board), the regulatory body in Turkey that deals with AML and Terrorism Financing," said Cetin Altay, CEO of the IFE.

"Our mission at the IFE is to build a specialized human-capital talent pool by delivering internationally recognized certifications such as CAMS to address pressing global issues in AML and Financial Crimes Prevention," continued Altay. "A deterrent in the past was the medium of delivery and the high cost of certification training programs, and this is now being addressed through the partnership with ACAMS. This will also bode well for Turkey's goal of becoming a global financial hub."

ACAMS is a part of Adtalem Global Education, a mission-driven provider of education headquartered in the United States.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is one of the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE, member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

About IFE Istanbul Institute of Finance

The IFE is one of Turkey's respected institutions in the field of finance education, and is a well-known brand for its customized and bespoke trainings, its contributions to financial literacy, and its studies in the field of social finance. The IFE brings together the experience of successful academics and professionals in the international arena and delivers high quality, relevant and in-demand training programs to both the public and private sectors. As a key figure in the finance sector, the IFE actively supports and contributes to the development of the Istanbul International Finance Center. istanbulinstituteoffinance.com/

