Evolva (SIX: EVE), the company pioneering the rapid development, scale-up, and commercialization of sustainably sourced, next-generation ingredients, congratulates Cargill and DSM on finalizing their new joint venture, Avansya. Avansya will produce fermentation-based sweeteners and market them under one brand name, EverSweet.

Evolva's existing royalty contract with Cargill is unchanged and remains in force on all EverSweet products sold.

"This joint venture is positive news for Evolva shareholders because it has the potential to expand and accelerate global market adoption of EverSweet sweeteners," said Evolva CEO Oliver Walker.

"The world's food and beverage producers need the kind of non-artificial, zero-calorie, great-tasting sweetener options that EverSweet sweeteners can supply," said Cargill Vice President Food Segment North America, Chris Simons. "This joint venture allows us to advance the EverSweet product line even faster to address that global food and beverage sweetener paradigm shift."

About Evolva

Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st century mix of biotechnology and fermentation. We develop, make and sell ingredients that provide significant health, wellness and nutrition benefits to people in their daily life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol. To make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this transformation. For more information see www.evolva.com

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments

