Novartis International AG / Novartis data confirm rapid response and high efficacy of Cosentyx in psoriasis patients for first time in China . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Phase III study shows close to 9/10 patients who received Cosentyx 300mg achieved clear or almost clear skin during the first 16 weeks of treatment (87%), with rapid onset of relief seen as early as week 3[1]



Results strengthen unique position of Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting complete treatment of psoriatic disease, with over 200,000 patients treated worldwide[2]



Data is being presented at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Basel, March 4, 2019- Novartis announced today new data in 441 Chinese patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis from a Phase III study investigating the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx (secukinumab). The data, part of a broader ongoing 52 week Phase III study in 543 patients, show 97.7% of patients treated with Cosentyx 300mg achieved PASI 75 and 80.9% achieved PASI 90 by week 12, with 87% of patients reaching PASI 90 by week 16. In patients treated with Cosentyx 150mg, 87.8% achieved PASI 75 and 66.4% achieved PASI 90 at week 12[1].

"Cosentyx continues to deliver what psoriasis patients need - reimagining care to provide clear skin and a complete treatment," said Eric Hughes, Global Development Unit Head, Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology, and China Region Development Head. "We're excited to report for the first time data for a Chinese population, and to see strong support from the data for Cosentyx."

Cosentyx is backed by a wealth of research with 100 studies and has been proven to offer clear or almost clear skin in 8 out of 10 patients within 16 weeks of treatment[3]. Nearly 100% of response rates are maintained up to 5 years[4]. It is a fully human monoclonal antibody neutralizing IL-17A and has demonstrated rapid, long-lasting efficacy and safety in the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and the more persistent manifestations of psoriasis, namely scalp, palms, soles and nails[5,6].

About Cosentyx

Cosentyx is a targeted biologic and the first and only fully-human treatment that specifically inhibits IL-17A, a cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation and development of psoriatic disease, including psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS)[7-10]. IL-17A is produced by both IL-23 dependent and IL-23 independent pathways, by various cells from both the innate immune system (which can be triggered by mechanical stress) and the adaptive immune system[11]. By acting directly on IL-17A, Cosentyx inhibits this cornerstone cytokine irrespective of where the IL-17A comes from[8].

Cosentyx is an established brand, supported by 5-year sustained efficacy and safety data across three indications (PsO, PsA and AS) and more than 200,000 patients treated[2,6,12,13]. Cosentyx has shown fast and sustained long-term efficacy, as well as a consistently favorable safety profile, with almost zero injection site reactions and pain[6,12,14-17]. It is approved in more than 80 countries, which includes the European Union countries and the US, and is supported by 100 studies in the real world and clinical setting[2,18].

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 130 000 people of nearly 150 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com (http://www.novartis.com).

