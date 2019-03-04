NEXT Biometrics Supplies Certified Fingerprint Readers for Another e-Governance Project in India

OSLO, Norway, Mar. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that it has been selected as supplier of Aadhaar-certified fingerprint readers for the POCRA project in India.

The NB-3023-U-UID fingerprint readers are sold through NEXT's distribution partner AqTronics Technologies, Pvt. Ltd. Initial volumes and training have been provided to the Agriculture Department Maharashtra for use in the World Bank-funded Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture (POCRA). The readers are used to authenticate farmers participating in POCRA for direct transfer of benefit payments to their respective bank accounts.

"We are very pleased that our certified technology has been selected for the roll-out of yet another Aadhaar based application," said Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. "POCRA is a beacon project. We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate the superior performance of our fingerprint technology, grow our footprint and reputation in the Indian market and seize the revenue potential of a steadily growing number of Aadhaar-related projects in India."

"The certified NEXT Biometrics fingerprint technology has successfully been selected in an open and transparent bidding process," said Rafik Naikwadi, Agribusiness Specialist. "NEXT's authorized distributor AqTronics has demonstrated quick response and provided on-site training of users to ensure that timelines of this milestone project are being met."

Maharashtra is the third largest state in India in geographical terms. Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood in the state. The Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture (POCRA) instituted and managed by the Government of Maharashtra in partnership with the World Bank aims at supporting smallholder farming which is affected by high climate vulnerability. About 5000 villages in 15 districts of Maharashtra have been selected for this project based on their likelihood to be affected by long-term climate change and with the aim to develop and strengthen a climate-resilient value chain.

The project is expected to serve as a best practice model for other states in India to address climate variability, drought and climate change.

CONTACT:

NEXT Media contact:

Tanja Moehler

tanja.moehler@nextbiometrics.com

NEXT Investor contact:

Knut Stalen

knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/r/next-biometrics-supplies-certified-fingerprint-readers-for-another-e-governance-project-in-india,c2755509