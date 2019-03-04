CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CEVA Logistics expands global partnership with IKEA as it opens New York Distribution Centre 04.03.2019 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CEVA Logistics expands global partnership with IKEA as it opens New York Distribution Centre Baar, Switzerland 4 March, 2019 - CEVA Logistics and IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, have celebrated the opening of a new Customer Distribution Center (CDC) at Staten Island on the US east coast. Under a five-year deal to provide warehouse management and fulfilment services, CEVA will manage the 975,000 sq ft (906,000 sq m) site. Built on a previously vacant 200 acre piece on land on the west shore of Staten Island, the focus of the new CDC will be on delivering items to customers who order products online or purchase larger items at an IKEA store or Planning Studio for home delivery. The facility is already fully operational and works seven days a week. Brett Bissell, CEVA's Chief Operating Officer, Contract Logistics, who represented the company at the recent Grand Opening, told the audience: "We have developed an excellent working relationship with IKEA where we have focused on the cultural alignment between our two companies so that we can deliver the operational excellence IKEA demands every time. "We've used our logistics expertise to design and deliver solid solutions which specifically meet your needs and enable this huge facility to run effectively. We then combine the skills and experience of our operations managers and supply chain designers to make the building work for you on a day-to-day basis." "We are proud to partner with CEVA logistics to operate our new Staten Island fulfilment center, which has brought 200 new jobs in the market," said Tanja Dysli, Customer Fulfillment Manager, IKEA Retail U.S. "The new facility will help meet the delivery needs of our New York-area customers whether they are shopping in our stores, the IKEA Planning Studio or online." CEVA and IKEA have worked together since 2015 with successful working partnerships in the UK and Australia. Pictured: Cutting the ribbon at the official opening are: (Left to right) Scott Serapiglia - CEVA Logistics, Brett Bissell - CEVA Logistics, Pam Andrews - IKEA . Ferka Vukel - CEVA Logistics, Claudia Dicketmuller - IKEA , Matthew Stimpson - CEVA Logistics, Bjorn Westerberg - IKEA , Janet Vanderlugt - IKEA and James Oddo - Staten Island Borough President For additional information please contact: Investors: Pierre Benaich SVP Investor Relations pierre.benaich@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0048 Media: Matthias Hochuli Group Head of Marketing and Communications matthias.hochuli@cevalogistics.com +41 41 547 0052 Cathy Howe Pilot Marketing ch@pilotmarketing.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)208 941 5381 CEVA - Making business flow CEVA Logistics, a global asset-light third-party logistics company, designs and operates industry leading supply-chain solutions for large and medium-size national and multinational companies. Its integrated network in Freight Management and Contract Logistics spans more than 160 countries. Approximately 44,000 employees are dedicated to delivering effective solutions across a variety of industry sectors where CEVA applies its operational expertise to provide best-in-class services. CEVA generated revenue of $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million in 2017. CEVA Logistics is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under ticker symbol CEVA. For more information, please visit www.cevalogistics.com. About IKEA Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at affordable prices. Ingka Group, a strategic partner and the largest franchisee of the IKEA franchisee system operates 368 IKEA stores and touchpoints in 30 countries, including 49 in the U.S. During the past year, 160,000 co-workers welcomed 838 million visits to IKEA stores and more than 2.35 billion visits to IKEA.com.