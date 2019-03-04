Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu agrees extension of its syndicated revolving credit facility with key lenders

Outokumpu OyjPress releaseMarch 4, 2019 at 8.30 am EET

Outokumpu agrees extension of its syndicated revolving credit facility with key lenders

Outokumpu has requested a maturity extension based on an option defined in the terms and conditions of the facility agreement and has received a confirmation from the facility agent that key lenders have agreed to the request. The new maturity for a EUR 574 million portion of the facility is May 2022. The total amount of the facility is EUR 650 million.

Says Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, CFO of Outokumpu: "We are very pleased to have the syndicated revolving credit facility extended by one year with support from key lenders. The extension of the maturity is an important part of our efforts to further strengthen our debt structure and liquidity profile."

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com