

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump delayed previously scheduled plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods and urged the country to immediately remove all tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.



Sentiment was also bolstered after the Wall Street Journal and the Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. and China are close to reaching a trade deal that could see both sides ending the tit-for-tat war of tariffs.



A busy week is on tap, with investors looking ahead to a slew of U.S. data, China trade balance figures and fourth-quarter Eurozone GDP data this week for further clues to the growth outlook.



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is widely expected to keep key rates on hold at its rate-setting meeting on Thursday, but there could be some measures to combat a slowdown in bank lending.



Asian stocks are rising amid speculation that the U.S. and China might reach an agreement as early as this month.



Investors are also watching this week's session of China's ceremonial national legislature for announcements of possible economic stimulus to boost slowing growth.



Gold edged higher on dollar weakness while oil firmed up after falling nearly 2 percent on Friday on concerns over global demand growth.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as upbeat comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on the trade front helped investors shrug off weak U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent to snap a three-day losing streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8 percent to close at its highest level in well over four months.



European markets hit five-month highs on Friday, thanks to optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit-delay expectations. The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 percent.



The German DAX advanced 0.8 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained around half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX