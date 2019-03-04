XP POWER LTD - Blocklisting

4 March 2019

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or the "Company")

Block Listing Application

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control components for industrial, healthcare, semiconductor and technology markets, announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of a total of 500,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares"). The block listing application relates to Ordinary Shares to be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of share options under the:

XP EMPLOYEES' SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN TRUST

When issued, these Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will become effective for the Ordinary Shares on 6 March 2019.

XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function.

XP Power typically designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the industrial (circa 43% of sales), healthcare (circa 22% of sales), semiconductor manufacturing (circa 24% of sales) and technology (circa 11% of sales) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically 5 to 7 years depending on the industry sector.

XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America and Asia.

For further information, please visit xppower.com