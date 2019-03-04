Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-03-04 08:00 CET -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 01.03.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.03.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2019- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 08.03.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2019 Government LTGCB04023C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB04023C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2019 Investors event NHC Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2019 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2019 Investors event ELEK Latvenergo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2019 Coupon payment ALTM013025A Attistibas finanšu RIG date institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2019 Investors event MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2019 Investors event VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2019 Notice on SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN General meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2019 Dividend ex-date NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2019 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.