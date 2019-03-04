

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), a manufacturer of high technology components and systems, reported Monday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax increased 17 percent to 61.3 million pounds from last year's 52.2 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share, meanwhile, were 11.99 pence, lower than last year's 14.39 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 83 million pounds, compared to 73.1 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 16.08 pence, compared to prior year's 14.39 pence.



Revenue for the year increased 6 percent to 1.08 billion pounds from 1.02 billion pounds last year. Revenues grew 8 percent at constant currency rates.



Further, the company announced that full year dividend per share proposed to increase by 7%.



Looking ahead, David Squires, Chief Executive, said, '2019 trading has started in line with expectations. The Board anticipates that, even with changeable geopolitical conditions, 2019 will be another year of improvement in performance for the Group. Looking further ahead, the Group is well-positioned, financially robust and expects to continue to make good progress.'



