

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 8.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to 110.6 million pounds, prior year. Statutory loss per share was 20.6 pence compared to profit of 120.5 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined 18% to 80.5 million pounds from 98.7 million pounds. Underlying diluted earnings per share was 79.1 pence compared to 101.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 2.22 billion pounds, up 7% from prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenue was up 11%, with 5% due to the benefit of the Moretrench acquisition, and 6% from organic growth with the decrease in EMEA due to the conclusion of two large projects more than offset by core growth in all three divisions



The Board recommended a 5% increase in the 2018 full year dividend to 35.9 pence. The recommendation results in a proposed 2018 final dividend of 23.9 pence per share to be paid on 21 June 2019 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 31 May 2019. The group said it intends to maintain progressive dividend policy in the future.



Alain Michaelis, CEO, said: '2018 results were deeply unsatisfactory with an 11% profit decline, as a result of which we have acted firmly in restructuring four of our business units. In addition we have continued to build the capability of the group, with the successful acquisition and integration of Moretrench in the US a notable highlight. The internal improvement measures, coupled with a stable market outlook, a healthy order book and Keller's leading position in the industry, give us confidence in the outlook for 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX