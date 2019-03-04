Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 March 2019

Contact:

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 March 2019

___________________________________________________________________





Guernsey, 4 March 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 25 February 2019 and 1 March 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 8,928 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.16 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 25/02/2019 BATE 277 7.18 1,989 XLON 1,445 7.13 10,298 CHIX 46 7.13 328 TRQX 73 7.14 521 Total 1,841 7.14 13,136 26/02/2019 BATE 203 7.18 1,458 XLON 1,648 7.18 11,837 CHIX 38 7.23 275 TRQX 20 7.20 144 Total 1,909 7.18 13,714 27/02/2019 BATE 408 7.18 2,929 XLON 1,659 7.11 11,797 CHIX 79 7.30 577 TRQX 88 7.30 642 Total 2,234 7.14 15,945 28/02/2019 BATE 173 7.08 1,225 XLON 906 7.10 6,429 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 1,079 7.09 7,653 01/03/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,667 7.22 12,040 CHIX 108 7.27 785 TRQX 90 7.31 658 Total 1,865 7.23 13,483







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,716,497 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,096,865, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







Set out below are all trades completed between 25 February 2019 and 1 March 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 25/02/2019 XLON 171 7.24 1,238.04 CHIX 17 7.22 122.74 XLON 177 7.20 1,274.40 XLON 7 7.20 50.40 XLON 6 7.20 43.20 XLON 5 7.20 36.00 XLON 4 7.20 28.80 XLON 6 7.20 43.20 XLON 50 7.20 360.00 XLON 210 7.18 1,507.80 TRQX 3 7.18 21.54 TRQX 19 7.18 136.42 TRQX 14 7.18 100.52 BATE 80 7.18 574.40 BATE 4 7.18 28.72 BATE 4 7.18 28.72 BATE 12 7.18 86.16 BATE 10 7.18 71.80 BATE 167 7.18 1,199.06 XLON 250 7.14 1,785.00 TRQX 19 7.12 135.28 TRQX 11 7.10 78.10 TRQX 4 7.10 28.40 XLON 50 7.08 354.00 XLON 126 7.08 892.08 CHIX 18 7.08 127.44 XLON 4 7.08 28.32 XLON 189 7.08 1,338.12 CHIX 11 7.08 77.88 TRQX 3 6.96 20.88 XLON 190 6.94 1,318.60 Total 1,841 7.14 13,136.02 26/02/2019 CHIX 19 7.28 138.32 XLON 191 7.20 1,375.20 TRQX 20 7.20 144.00 XLON 163 7.20 1,173.60 XLON 209 7.20 1,504.80 XLON 208 7.20 1,497.60 XLON 426 7.20 3,067.20 CHIX 19 7.18 136.42 BATE 83 7.18 595.94 BATE 120 7.18 861.60 XLON 285 7.14 2,034.90 XLON 42 7.14 299.88 XLON 68 7.14 485.52 XLON 56 7.12 398.72 Total 1,909 7.18 13,713.70 27/02/2019 TRQX 88 7.30 642.40 CHIX 79 7.30 576.70 XLON 165 7.24 1,194.60 XLON 180 7.20 1,296.00 BATE 125 7.18 897.50 BATE 128 7.18 919.04 BATE 126 7.18 904.68 BATE 29 7.18 208.22 XLON 35 7.16 250.60 XLON 134 7.16 959.44 XLON 16 7.16 114.56 XLON 16 7.10 113.60 XLON 179 7.10 1,270.90 XLON 21 7.10 149.10 XLON 131 7.10 930.10 XLON 19 7.10 134.90 XLON 145 7.10 1,029.50 XLON 26 7.10 184.60 XLON 77 7.08 545.16 XLON 139 7.08 984.12 XLON 119 7.02 835.38 XLON 77 7.02 540.54 XLON 155 7.02 1,088.10 XLON 25 7.02 175.50 Total 2,234 7.14 15,945.24 28/02/2019 XLON 101 7.10 717.10 XLON 462 7.10 3,280.20 XLON 87 7.10 617.70 XLON 57 7.10 404.70 XLON 199 7.08 1,408.92 BATE 64 7.08 453.12 BATE 109 7.08 771.72 Total 1,079 7.09 7,653.46 01/03/2019 TRQX 28 7.34 205.52 TRQX 19 7.30 138.70 CHIX 60 7.30 438.00 TRQX 7 7.30 51.10 TRQX 36 7.30 262.80 XLON 411 7.30 3,000.30 CHIX 30 7.30 219.00 XLON 185 7.24 1,339.40 XLON 155 7.22 1,119.10 XLON 49 7.22 353.78 XLON 231 7.22 1,667.82 XLON 222 7.20 1,598.40 XLON 135 7.18 969.30 XLON 89 7.14 635.46 XLON 77 7.14 549.78 XLON 113 7.14 806.82 CHIX 18 7.12 128.16 Total 1,865 7.23 13,483.44



