sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,01 Euro		-0,03
-0,43 %
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.03.2019 | 09:05
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 March 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 March 2019

___________________________________________________________________


Guernsey, 4 March 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 25 February 2019 and 1 March 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 8,928 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.16 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
25/02/2019 BATE 277 7.18 1,989
XLON 1,445 7.13 10,298
CHIX 46 7.13 328
TRQX 73 7.14 521
Total1,8417.1413,136
26/02/2019 BATE 203 7.18 1,458
XLON 1,648 7.18 11,837
CHIX 38 7.23 275
TRQX 20 7.20 144
Total1,9097.1813,714
27/02/2019 BATE 408 7.18 2,929
XLON 1,659 7.11 11,797
CHIX 79 7.30 577
TRQX 88 7.30 642
Total2,2347.1415,945
28/02/2019 BATE 173 7.08 1,225
XLON 906 7.10 6,429
CHIX 0 - -
TRQX 0 - -
Total1,0797.097,653
01/03/2019 BATE 0 - -
XLON 1,667 7.22 12,040
CHIX 108 7.27 785
TRQX 90 7.31 658
Total1,8657.2313,483



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,716,497 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,096,865, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 25 February 2019 and 1 March 2019:



Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
25/02/2019 XLON 171 7.24 1,238.04
CHIX 17 7.22 122.74
XLON 177 7.20 1,274.40
XLON 7 7.20 50.40
XLON 6 7.20 43.20
XLON 5 7.20 36.00
XLON 4 7.20 28.80
XLON 6 7.20 43.20
XLON 50 7.20 360.00
XLON 210 7.18 1,507.80
TRQX 3 7.18 21.54
TRQX 19 7.18 136.42
TRQX 14 7.18 100.52
BATE 80 7.18 574.40
BATE 4 7.18 28.72
BATE 4 7.18 28.72
BATE 12 7.18 86.16
BATE 10 7.18 71.80
BATE 167 7.18 1,199.06
XLON 250 7.14 1,785.00
TRQX 19 7.12 135.28
TRQX 11 7.10 78.10
TRQX 4 7.10 28.40
XLON 50 7.08 354.00
XLON 126 7.08 892.08
CHIX 18 7.08 127.44
XLON 4 7.08 28.32
XLON 189 7.08 1,338.12
CHIX 11 7.08 77.88
TRQX 3 6.96 20.88
XLON 190 6.94 1,318.60
Total1,8417.1413,136.02
26/02/2019 CHIX 19 7.28 138.32
XLON 191 7.20 1,375.20
TRQX 20 7.20 144.00
XLON 163 7.20 1,173.60
XLON 209 7.20 1,504.80
XLON 208 7.20 1,497.60
XLON 426 7.20 3,067.20
CHIX 19 7.18 136.42
BATE 83 7.18 595.94
BATE 120 7.18 861.60
XLON 285 7.14 2,034.90
XLON 42 7.14 299.88
XLON 68 7.14 485.52
XLON 56 7.12 398.72
Total1,9097.1813,713.70
27/02/2019 TRQX 88 7.30 642.40
CHIX 79 7.30 576.70
XLON 165 7.24 1,194.60
XLON 180 7.20 1,296.00
BATE 125 7.18 897.50
BATE 128 7.18 919.04
BATE 126 7.18 904.68
BATE 29 7.18 208.22
XLON 35 7.16 250.60
XLON 134 7.16 959.44
XLON 16 7.16 114.56
XLON 16 7.10 113.60
XLON 179 7.10 1,270.90
XLON 21 7.10 149.10
XLON 131 7.10 930.10
XLON 19 7.10 134.90
XLON 145 7.10 1,029.50
XLON 26 7.10 184.60
XLON 77 7.08 545.16
XLON 139 7.08 984.12
XLON 119 7.02 835.38
XLON 77 7.02 540.54
XLON 155 7.02 1,088.10
XLON 25 7.02 175.50
Total2,2347.1415,945.24
28/02/2019 XLON 101 7.10 717.10
XLON 462 7.10 3,280.20
XLON 87 7.10 617.70
XLON 57 7.10 404.70
XLON 199 7.08 1,408.92
BATE 64 7.08 453.12
BATE 109 7.08 771.72
Total1,0797.097,653.46
01/03/2019 TRQX 28 7.34 205.52
TRQX 19 7.30 138.70
CHIX 60 7.30 438.00
TRQX 7 7.30 51.10
TRQX 36 7.30 262.80
XLON 411 7.30 3,000.30
CHIX 30 7.30 219.00
XLON 185 7.24 1,339.40
XLON 155 7.22 1,119.10
XLON 49 7.22 353.78
XLON 231 7.22 1,667.82
XLON 222 7.20 1,598.40
XLON 135 7.18 969.30
XLON 89 7.14 635.46
XLON 77 7.14 549.78
XLON 113 7.14 806.82
CHIX 18 7.12 128.16
Total1,8657.2313,483.44



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)