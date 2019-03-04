Teleste Enables Digital Innovations Together With Prince of Songkla University in Thailand

TURKU, Finland, Mar. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Thailand government's plan to develop the nation into a digital economy, Teleste Corporation will facilitate the development of digital Smart Campus video applications in Thailand, together with Prince of Songkla University ("PSU") and a local system integrator Point IT Consulting ("Point IT").

The parties have established a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") aiming at creation of new innovative digital services through the installation of technologies such as video management, video image analytics, situational awareness and Internet of Things. The MoU was signed in the presence of H.E. Mrs. Satu Suikkari-Kleven, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Thailand and Associate Professor Dr. Perapong Tekasakul, chair of Research and Innovation Committee of the Council of University Presidents in Thailand (CUPT) on 1 March 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.

"The transformation to digital economy is among the most compelling challenges for societies and industries around the world. As the rapidly evolving digitization seems to offer almost endless opportunities, we need fresh initiatives and innovative approaches to turn the potential into everyday reality. We are looking forward to seeing how PSU students and researchers will utilize advanced video management and situational awareness technologies from Teleste, and what kind of new services and applications will emerge as the result of our cooperation", stated Esa Harju, Senior Vice President for Teleste.

Locating in the South of Thailand with five campuses, 39 faculties and more than 40 excellence and research centres, PSU is a leading research university in Asia. The MoU allows PSU to utilize Teleste's video management technologies for the research, development and implementation of a variety of Smart Campus applications including smart environment, smart tourism, smart street light, smart agriculture, smart transportation and smart home for elderly people. Integration of Teleste's system as well as installation, support and maintenance services on the site are provided by Point IT.

"Our Smart Campus concept is a test bed for a diversity of digital services, economical growth and social well-being through innovations and technology. The Smart Campus Project is funded as part of the 'Big Rock' budget, a government initiative to promote innovation in industry. This MoU enables us to embrace the opportunities of a modern video management system in service and application design, and we expect new applications to arise especially in the fields of data analysis and information management", explained Dr. Wasin Suwannarat, Vice President for Hat Yai Campus for PSU.

In the context of Digital Thailand 4.0, an initiative put in place by the Thai government to drive Thailand's digital economy, the MoU settles excellent grounds for an innovative use of technologies and data to drive the digital transformation. It also represents a forward-looking way to harness research excellence, industry expertise and practical know-how to the needs of local economy and the society.

"Building ecosystems and developing partnerships are fundaments of the digital transformation. We are excited to be a part of this MoU to offer our technical support and IT expertise, and to facilitate change of the digital landscape throughout Thailand as well as internationally", told Prakorb Jongjarussang, Managing Director for Point IT.

Teleste's S-VMX video management system creates a flexible platform for application development that is based on open architecture. In addition to the powerful video core, Teleste's S-AWARE system offers a rich selection of smart features and functionalities that enable monitoring and managing situations in real time. Whether it is a CCTV system, intelligent traffic system, city centre monitoring or a broader situational awaraness system, all the gathered sensory and video streams are connected to one management interface for a sharp and clear overall view on any situation. The system also allows easy integration of video and data solutions even from the third-parties, enabling efficient use of the latest technologies such as data analytics and facial recognition. Please continue to our web site read more about the system and its benefits.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1,400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-enables-digital-innovations-together-with-prince-of-songkla-university-in-thailand,c2755590

The following files are available for download: