Cutting-Edge Technology for Emergencies From Germany: A3M and F24 Start a Close Collaboration so That Customers Can Benefit From an Integrated Product for Early Crisiswarning, Alerting and Crisis Management

MUNICH, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A3M and F24, two of the leading European companies in crisis early warning, alerting and crisis management systems, now offer an integrated solution.

The essential factor of the new collaboration: F24, the European market leader in the field of alerting, crisis management and critical business communication, is integrating A3M's Early Crisis Warning solution into its FACT24 Software-as-a-Service solution. The Tübingen-based company A3M has been a leader in the field of early crisis warning systems for many years. Now the two companies are joining forces for the first time.

Jörg Rahmer, the Executive Board Spokesman at F24 AG responsible for Strategy, Product and Operations said: "For companies that want to be prepared for an emergency in the best possible way, alerting and crisis management are just as crucial as early crisis detection. The combination of our competencies makes it easier for our customers to efficiently gather all the necessary information and act on it. With A3M we have found the ideal partner to better meet the needs of our customers from here on."

Tom Dillon, Managing Director of A3M added: "The technological combination of our applications is the answer that meets the needs for increasing safety and prevention all over the world that are becoming more and more important than ever." In addition to an extensive country database, A3M will contribute "Global Monitoring", the web-based and map-based early warning system, to the collaboration. With the help of 500 news sources this provides users with reliable information on all risks, including political unrest, severe weather conditions and even natural disasters. Sources used by Global Monitoring include information from news agencies, hurricane and earthquake warning centres and social media. The A3M editorial team always verifies the latter through official sources.

Holistic overview from early crisis warning through to documentation

This collaboration will enable FACT24 customers to take control of the entire process from early crisis warning to efficient alerting, comprehensive crisis management and documentation in accordance with auditing requirements all on a single interface. "This combination of early crisis warning, alerting and crisis management in a single tool is unprecedented," added Dr. Jörg Rahmer.

The FACT24 Software-as-a-Service solution enables companies to manage and monitor emergencies and crises flexibly, holistically and in accordance with auditing requirements. This includes everything from the failure of critical infrastructures to cyber attacks and product recalls through to the management of natural disasters. Components include the convening of crisis teams, ad hoc telephone conferences across locations or mass alarms for situations like serious accidents at plants or a mass casualty incident (MCI). The F24 apps also enable flexible alarming, acknowledgement and communication while on the go. "The collaboration with F24 is a real milestone for us," added A3M Managing Director Tom Dillon. "Our products complement each other perfectly - so together we can provide companies with all the necessary key elements for holistic crisis management."

For more information: http://www.global-monitoring.com - http://www.f24.com

Contact A3M:

Roberto La Pietra / Daniela Dalke

Wilde & Partner Public Relations

Tel: +49(0)89-1791-9087

roberto.lapietra@wilde.de

Contact F24:

Dr. Stefanie Hauer

Corporate Communications

Tel: +49(0)89-2323-6380

presse@f24.com



