CQC Unveils the World's First Commercially-ready Certifiable Quantum Cryptographic Device

"IronBridge" to be showcased at RSA Conference 2019

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing ("CQC"), a leader in quantum computing technologies, will be demonstrating "IronBridge" - the world's first commercially available certifiable Quantum Cryptographic Device - in booth # 1847C at this year's RSA Conference in San Francisco.

Visitors to the CQC booth will be able to learn how and why IronBridge provides a fundamentally different approach to cyber security and why quantum technologies are not simply disruptive but entirely distinctive. Built around an innovative and ground-breaking single-purpose photonic 4-qubit quantum processor, IronBridge can generate keys that are not merely "secure" but are truly un-hackable. IronBridge thus provides absolute security in today's most hostile environments as well as being post-quantum secure.

IronBridge addresses major security challenges and vulnerabilities in today's infrastructure and has important structural implications for cyber security and quantum cryptography on a global scale. This practical solution allows governments and businesses around the world to attain unparalleled levels of quantum-enhanced encryption and security relating to much of the technology that underpins daily digital interactions including IoT, big data, cloud infrastructure, networks and communications. By slotting neatly into existing network configurations, IronBridge provides a solution that works today whilst simultaneously protecting against the threats of tomorrow.

IronBridge will be commercially available in limited quantities from mid-2019 with a full-scale launch by the end of 2019. The launch will include cloud delivery of a variety of quantum-safe cryptographic applications including RSA compliant certificates, AES tokens, as well as un-hackable protocols for everyday digital interactions that involve encryption procedures that depend upon Single Key Session ("SKS" interactions and critical dependency on computationally "lite" sensors such as those in autonomous vehicles. Other applications, including maximally random entropy for sophisticated Monte Carlo simulations and securing blockchain development, will also be available.

IronBridge has been designed, developed and built in the United Kingdom at CQC's facility in Chessington. A full demonstration, including extensive disclosure about the inner workings of the platform, will be showcased during RSA 2019 in the U.K. Department for International Trade's exposition.

Visit CQC at booth #1847C, South Expo, RSA Conference, Moscone Center, San Francisco, March 4-7 to discover IronBridge and learn more about CQC.

About Cambridge Quantum Computing

Established in 2014, Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is a world leading independent quantum computing company that builds tools for the commercialisation of quantum technologies whose long-term impact will be profound. CQC design solutions that will benefit from quantum computing even in its earliest forms and allow the most effective access to these solutions for the widest variety of corporate and government users.

CQC combines expertise in Quantum Information Processing, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Chemistry, Optimisation as well as a globally leading position in quantum technologies for encryption purposes. CQC's t|ket> is the world's leading platform agnostic full quantum software stack incorporating the best performing quantum compiling and qubit routing protocols that allow users to gain the maximum advantage from quantum applications and working seamlessly with machine architectures ranging from superconducting qubits to ion-trap based processors.

For more information about CQC, visit http://www.cambridgequantum.com

