

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its February total passengers increased 13% to 9.6 million from 8.6 million, a year ago. Ryanair alone recorded 9.3 million customers, rising 9% above prior year level, while Laudamotion carried 0.3 million passengers, for the month. Total load factor was 96%, for February. Ryanair operated over 53,000 scheduled flights in February with over 93% arriving on time (excluding ATC delays).



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair reported passenger traffic of 141.2 million, an increase of 9% from previous year. Load factor was 96%, for the period.



