ADARA Launches Destination Marketing Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARA, the world's travel data co-op and leading provider of traveler intelligence for travel brands, today announced ADARA Destination Marketing Cloud, a comprehensive insights, execution and analysis suite of products to transform tourism marketing. The Destination Marketing Cloud enables destination marketers to apply traveler behavior intelligence across the Learn, Act, Measure and Modify process to win share of wallet and increase lifetime value. Created for tourism brands, the Destination Marketing Cloud delivers robust searching and booking insights ensuring more accurate messaging, personalization, targeting and insights.



"We are excited about the ADARA Destination Marketing Cloud providing us a much more complete view of our tourism market to inform our entire marketing strategy and process," said Leroy Bridges, Vice President of Digital & Communications at Visit St Pete/Clearwater (Florida). "This new direction from ADARA enables us to confidently plan, target, optimize and analyze our marketing initiatives based on a more complete understanding of searching and booking behaviors for all of our current and future guests."

ADARA Destination Marketing Cloud is comprised of a number of products to provide tourism marketers with several market-leading capabilities, including:

Measure Marketing Effectiveness: Connect digital media campaigns and website activity to visitors, flight bookings, room nights and hotel revenue from 750M+ monthly active travelers

Gain Deep Traveler Insights: Unlock never-before-seen insights into the types of travelers that visit a destination and respond to digital marketing efforts

Validate Media and Marketing Spend: Show a direct connection between consumers who have viewed digital campaigns or been to a destination website, and real visitors to the destination

"We are excited to have been a part of the process leading up to the release of this platform. The ADARA Destination Marketing Cloud is a great evolution of the ADARA service suite. ADARA services have always been a valued component of our planning and measurement of client campaigns," said Jessica Schultz, Senior Vice President Media Strategy with MMGY. "We look forward to the new platform providing us more visibility and insight into the observed, and potential behavior, of our client's current and future guests."

Tourism brands can see the ROI of website and media campaigns to know the drivers of higher booking rates and visitation. With ADARA Destination Marketing Cloud, marketers can identify which competitive destinations and origin markets are driving revenue most efficiently, and understand how the most valuable visitors search, book, spend and travel.

"Typically, tourism brands have had to guess their total share of a particular market, getting only a partial view of consumer behavior and bookings. ADARA Destination Marketing Cloud delivers a much more comprehensive picture," said Layton Han, CEO at ADARA. "Now our tourism partners can lean, act, measure and modify their marketing with total confidence and a more accurate and personalized approach."

About ADARA

ADARA. Know What Travelers Need Next.

ADARA empowers the world's leading travel brands to grow the industry together. Built on the world's richest travel data co-op, ADARA offers people-based insights for travel companies. Clients get a value-based understanding of their relationship with their customers, with travel patterns, trends and behavior from more than 750 million monthly unique traveler profiles across more than 200 of the world's top travel brands. ADARA delivers critical intelligence to activate personalization and relevance throughout the customer journey for sustainable growth. It's offerings span the three core pillars - Learn, Act, Measure & Modify - to drive measurable outcomes at the customer level. https://www.adara.com

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

eriley@witstrategy.com