Calliditas Therapeutics to Present at March Investor Conferences

STOCKHOLM, March. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: CALTX) today announced that senior management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

The Carnegie Healthcare Seminar on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 , at 9:10 am CET / 3:10 am ET in Stockholm .

, at / in . The Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 , at 1 pm CET / 8:00 am ET

on , at / The Stockholm Corporate Finance 11th Life Science Seminar on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 , at 9:30 am CET / 4:30 am ET

, at / The Stifel Nordic Healthcare Seminar on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 , in London

A live webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on the of the Company's website www.calliditas.se under the section financial reports and presentations. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10 am CET on March 4, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell,

Head of Communications

Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

Telephone: +46-703-11-99-60

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.se for further information.

