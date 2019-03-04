

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Monday amid hopes Washington and Beijing were close to a trade deal to end a bitter trade war between the countries.



The Wall Street Journal and the Bloomberg News reported that the United States and China are close to reaching a trade deal later this month that could lift most or all tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each others' goods.



Investors also looked ahead to this week's ECB meeting for directional cues. The central bank is widely expected to keep key rates on hold at its rate-setting meeting on Thursday, but there could be some fresh stimulus to keep banks lending.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 32 points or 0.61 percent at 5,297 in opening deals after gaining around half a percent on Friday.



Elsewhere, Asian markets ended broadly higher as the U.S.-China trade deal appears to be closer to reality. U.S. stock futures climbed ahead of busy week on the economic calendar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX