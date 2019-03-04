CLX Communications AB (publ): Sinch and Ericsson messaging Licensing Agreement delivers new deals

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH

Sinch (XSTO:SINCH) Operator division (formerly known as Symsoft) has reached a significant milestone by securing over 15 new mobile operator orders as a supplier to Ericsson, a global provider of mobile communications infrastructure.

The Licensing Agreement (https://www.symsoft.com/symsoft-and-ericsson-sign-global-licensing-agreement-to-provide-mobile-operators-with-sms-software-solutions/) has led to the delivery of software licenses, integration projects and customer support for Short Message Service Center, SMS Firewall, Application-to-person SMS Gateway and USSD Gateway solutions to service providers in the Americas, Europe and Africa. Sinch is very proud to be the selected Ericsson partner for these products and continues to be committed to supporting Ericsson's product offering with complementary solutions which has seen both companies reap benefits.

Sinch has been able to further increase sales in the messaging segment by leveraging the global strength and presence of Ericsson.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Communication Services at Ericsson comments: "Sinch is a proven partner that offers complementary products to our own messaging portfolio, enabling us to offer a full functionality set in our cloud-based Ericsson Messaging in One offering to our customers. Their track record of delivering solutions that meet the demands of our customers is testament to the success of our partnership."

Petter Näslund, VP Product Management Operator Division at Sinch comments: "As SMS continues to grow as the preferred and secure channel for Enterprise Messaging to complement traditional person-to-person messaging, a reliable and scalable infrastructure is essential to meet customer expectations. These orders through Ericsson confirm the strength of the Sinch Value Added Services portfolio and its capability to meet those expectations."

"We are proud to contribute to Ericsson's product offering and we continue to work with Ericsson to explore further business opportunities on a worldwide basis," Näslund concludes.

About Sinch - sinch.com

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. The company offers a leading cloud communications platform for mobile messaging, voice and video, and is a trusted software provider to mobile operators around the world. Sinch solutions for messaging, charging & policy control, revenue assurance and fraud prevention lets mobile operators differentiate their offer, safeguard their networks, and grow their business. Sinch is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH.

