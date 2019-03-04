Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Cancellation of the February 2019 Share Conversion

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Cancellation of the February 2019 Share Conversion

4 March 2019

The Company announces that the February 2019 Share Conversion opportunity has been cancelled.

The Board has resolved to cancel the Share Conversion opportunity due to an overlap with the Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares timetable.

