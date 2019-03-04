COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank 1% € 1.25bn sp due 2026
London, March 4
Post-stabilisation notice
4 March 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
1 % € 1,250,000,000 preferred senior Notes due 2026
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ40NS9
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,250,000,000
|Description:
|1 % preferred senior Notes due 4 March 2026
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BBVA
CACIB
HSBC
ING
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.