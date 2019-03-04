COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Berlin 0.625% € 250mn Tap 2029
London, March 4
Post-stabilisation notice
4 March 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
The German Federal State of Berlin
EUR 250,000,000 LSA Tap due 2029
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|The German Federal State of Berlin
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4EE4
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 250,000,000
|Description:
|0.625 % senior, unsecured Notes due 5 February 2029
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
DekaBank
LBBW
TD Securities
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
