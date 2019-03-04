MANILA, Philippines, and TOKYO, Japan, Mar 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Robinsons Bank Corporation (Robinsons Bank), a fast growing bank under JG Summit Holdings, Inc., one of the biggest conglomerates in the Philippines, and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., have forged a new partnership for JCB merchant acquiring and card issuing business. The partnership allows the acceptance of JCB cards at merchants that use Robinsons Bank payment terminals and payment gateway at their place of business.Robinsons Bank is focused on delivering high quality payment solutions not only for the JG Summit conglomerate but also for other service providers in the Philippines. The Bank takes pride in gaining presence in the evolving payment industry alongside partnerships with more establishments in order to widen its coverage. This strategic move is aligned with Robinsons Bank's initiative towards customer centricity.This partnership between Robinsons Bank and JCB will benefit all JCB cardmembers in the Philippines and overseas. JCB is a global brand based in Japan with a total of 120 million cardmembers worldwide. JCB cardmembers will be able to use their JCB cards at all establishments that engage Robinsons Bank as their payment service provider.In 2019, JCB cardmembers will also be able to transact at other retail outlets such as Cebu Pacific, one of the largest airline companies in the Philippines.According to Kimihisa Imada, President and COO of JCBI, "The Philippines continues to be one of the most important markets for JCB's global business expansion and we are excited to welcome our new partner to the JCB network. I am sure that this partnership with Robinsons Bank will bring more benefits and convenience to all JCB cardmembers. We are also looking forward to exploring further business opportunities such as Robinsons Bank - JCB Card issuance soon.""We are very pleased to kick off 2019 by having JCB on board. With the relative advancements of electronic payment, Robinsons Bank is geared up to offer flexible payment solutions to complement JCB's product offerings. We are confident that this alliance will benefit customers in the Philippines and overseas, as we offer more avenues of efficient and competitive financial services to provide the best experience," said Elfren Antonio S. Sarte, President and CEO of Robinsons Bank.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.Note: Statistics are as of September 2018.For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactKumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpAbout Robinsons BankRobinsons Bank, the financial services arm of the JG Summit Group of companies, is one of the fastest growing commercial banks in the Philippines in terms of capitalization and asset size. The bank is 60.0% owned by JG Summit Capital Services Corp. and 40.0% owned by Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc., a listed company since November 2013. The Bank delivers hallmark value and convenience to its customers, business partners, and the general public through a wide-array of innovative products and services. True to JG Summit's aim to "Make Life Better," the Bank continues to execute its strategies towards the vision of becoming the "Bank of Choice driven to fulfill its customers' changing needs."ContactAddress: 17/F Galleria Corporate Center, EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon CityCustomer Care Center (C3) Hotline: (02) 637-CARE (2273)Email: c3@robinsonsbank.com.phWebsite: www.robinsonsbank.com.phFacebook: www.facebook.com/robinsonsbankTwitter: @RbankCorpSource: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.