

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Monday as investors remained focused on U.S.-China trade developments and looked ahead to the ECB meeting later this week for directional cues.



The central bank is expected to revise downwards its economic forecasts and offer some measures to combat a slowdown in bank lending.



On the trade front, the U.S. and China appear more likely to reach some sort of trade agreement when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet later this month.



Meanwhile, with Brexit negotiations at critical stage, investors are also expecting that Britain can avoid a hard Brexit on March 29.



The pan European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at 375.71 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was marginally higher, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.2 percent.



Swiss drug major Novartis tumbled 2.3 percent. The company announced that its data confirmed rapid response and high efficacy of Cosentyx in psoriasis patients for first time in China.



Julius Baer rose over 1 percent after increasing its stake in Mexican wealth-management firm NSC Asesores.



Fashion retailer Ted Baker rallied 3 percent as its Chief Executive Officer Ray Kelvin resigned with immediate effect, following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.



Publisher Daily Mail & General Trust jumped more than 4 percent on news it will return 896 million pounds ($1.19 billion) excess cash to shareholders.



Engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings fell 2.3 percent after it opted out of a program to build a new fighter jet with Turkey's Kale Group.



Valves manufacturer Rotork slumped 6 percent after warning it sees slower growth in 2019.



In economic releases, Sentix research group said its measure of investor sentiment in the euro zone rose to -2.2 in March, from -3.7 in February, suggesting that there will be no recession. Economists had expected a reading of -3.1.



U.K. construction activity contracted for the first time in 11 months in February, as clients opted to delay decision-making on building projects amid Brexit uncertainty.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX