Global Coating Additives Market Prognostications Highlight Impact of Architectural Coatings to Benefit Market Growth During 2018-2027, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for coating additives is majorly driven from certain prime industrial sectors including automotive and architecture. Over the past few years, coating additives sales has been enhanced due to its widespread requirement in manufacturing processes. In order to study the overall market scenario active in the coating additives market, Fact.MR has delivered a new study titled "Coating Additives Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027", which stresses on the ground-breaking insights focusing on the coating additives market. Further, it equips the readers to form fact-based decisions that can suitably prove beneficial for their purpose.

According to this Fact.MR study, the global market for coating additives is expected to deliver bullish run during the forecast period. The demand for coating additives had reached 1.3 Mn y 2018-end, higher than 1.2 Mn tons from the mark which was recorded in 2017. To be precise, the report highlighting coating additives market expands on the growth prospects, unexploited opportunities, as well as overarching trends which are motivating transformations across the global market.

Practical Demands for Interior and Exterior Architectural Coatings Steers Demand

It has been noticed that performance requirements acquire greater significance in case of exterior as well as interior architectural paints. The report marks these requirements as dynamic since they vary in accordance with the designated zones of application. Interestingly, architectural coatings holds almost half of the entire coatings market, be it wall paints or decorative coatings for the frontage. This vitality of additives in actions remains undeniable, thereby, nurturing its demand for both interior and exterior architectural coatings.

Acrylic Based Coating Maintains its Buoyancy due to Performance-driven Necessities

The market statistics point out that acrylic based coating additives would stay on top in the product type category. This global fame received by acrylic based coating additive should be credited to its competency in improving product properties as well as elevating production processes.

As mentioned in the research study, the demand for rheology coating additives reached close to 449,000 tons by the end of 2018. Since demand for low-VOC or VOC-free waterborne coating systems is rising, the rheological additives are perceiving accelerated adoption.

Instability in Raw Material Prices Triumph

There has been a significant level of volatility persisting in the raw materials segment which stays as one of the key factors threating manufacturers in the coating additives market. There are several chemicals which are utilized in the built-up process of functional coating additives which are primarily crude oil derivatives. Therefore, the oil and gas industry sticks as one of the principal raw material suppliers, including phenols and aromatic amines.

In the recent past, fluctuations in terms of crude oil prices have deep influences over the prices of raw materials. This volatility of raw material prices disturbs the costs of functional additives, thereby, posing major challenges for the coating additives manufacturers to gain suitable revenue benefits.

The final section of the report discourse the competitive landscape active in the coating additives market. This section details about the key players that have acquired a stronghold in the concerned market. In addition, this section discusses the key developments of the mentioned market players including their revenue footprints. Some of the prime market leaders included in this Fact.MR study are Ashland, AkzoNobel, Arkema, BYK-Chemie GmbH (Altana Group), BASF SE, Elementis plc, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. and Evonik.

