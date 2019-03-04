Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid and Hyatt Regency Barcelona Fira will bring the total number of Hyatt hotels in Spain to five

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into franchise agreements with an affiliate of Hesperia Hotels Resorts to open Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid and Hyatt Regency Barcelona Fira. The hotels mark the entry of the Hyatt Regency brand into Spain and signify Hyatt's continued growth in the country.

Both hotels will undergo significant renovations and will be available on Hyatt's booking system as Hyatt affiliated hotels beginning June 2019. The properties, Hesperia Madrid Hotel and Hesperia Barcelona Tower, are scheduled to be fully rebranded by Q4 2019. This will bring the total number of Hyatt branded hotels in Spain to five, joining Park Hyatt Mallorca, Hyatt Centric Gran Via Madrid and the recently announced Hotel Sofia Barcelona.

Focused on seamless, intuitive experiences, Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid will be located on one of Madrid's most iconic avenues, the Paseo de la Castellana. The 170-room hotel will be in close proximity to businesses, banks and embassies along with luxury retail shops and historic sites. Guests will be able to enjoy spacious meeting rooms, a club lounge, and a locally inspired restaurant and bar. With Madrid being one of Spain's most significant commercial centers, Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid will confidently cater to business travelers, providing a full range of services and amenities and facilitating meaningful connections.

Hyatt Regency Barcelona Fira will be a 280-room hotel located on the Avinguda de la Granvia. In close proximity to the Barcelona-El Prat Airport, guests will benefit from being close to both the financial center and shopping outlets. The hotel features a top-floor bar overlooking Barcelona's skyline. Along with a variety of meeting rooms, the sky bar will offer a unique space for meetings and events offering a personalized, high-touch experience for meeting planners and attendees. Other features include an energized lobby, unique food and beverage facilities and a club lounge.

"These agreements mark a significant moment for Hyatt, demonstrating the confidence amongst owners and developers in the strength of our brands across Europe," said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president of development -Europe, Hyatt. "Hyatt has been focused in growing its presence in Spain, and we look forward to working with Hesperia to bring our fourth brand to the country, providing guests with stress-free environments for both their business and leisure trips."

"This agreement is in line with Hesperia's efforts, aimed at guaranteeing the best value to each of our portfolio hotels," said Jordi Ferrer, CEO of Hesperia. "We are proud to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to Spain and we are looking forward to working with Hyatt and hopefully extending our collaboration in the future."

The Hyatt Regency brand offers a seamless experience that connects leisure and business travelers alike to everything they need under one roof. Guests will enjoy a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences, flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax, and expansive technology-enabled facilities for meetings and events, along with expert planners who adhere to every detail.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with AtHyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Joie de Vivre, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

About Hesperia Hotels Resorts

Hesperia Hotels Resorts is one of Spain's leading hotel groups, with an established presence in urban and leisure destinations. It is one of the companies with the most experience and knowledge of the industry, having been in operation for more than 20 years. Its portfolio encompasses 28 hotels, all being 3, 4 and 5-star properties that amount to 3,924 rooms and 1,300 employees. Its hotels are designed to offer clients contemporary accommodations and customized services in places with a high-volume of urban and leisure travel, which strengthens its resistance to potential decreases in tourism. The group maintains its commitment to a portfolio of high-quality and diversified assets both geographically and by type of activity, resulting in balanced revenues, reduced city risk, greater growth opportunities, and less exposure to seasonality.

