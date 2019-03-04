Aquavia Spa Launches Home, Its New Hot Tub

CERVERA, Spain, March. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquavia Spa has launched a new hot tub, the Home Spa. Aimed at consumers in search of personal care and a break from everyday routine. Featuring twenty hydro massage jets, the tub provides a complete back hydro massage from top to bottom. Eight air nozzles create bubbles for a massage that activates blood circulation for positive effects both in terms of relaxation and muscle recovery.

The Home Spa enjoys additional features such as the Color Sense chromotherapy system and the Wifi Touch Panel; a remote control to regulate the functions of the spa from anywhere. It also has a completely silent filtration process called Silent Pump. In addition, water disinfection is healthy, sustainable and effective thanks to an ultraviolet light treatment. For design lovers, this novelty has the exclusive Solid Surface outdoor cabinet.

It is a very compact hot tub (215x171x75) with great versatility, thanks to a design that enables four different positions in two lounger-shaped areas. Four LED light give the final touch to create a unique environment.

The Home Spa adapts to all trends and decoration, whether if it is installed in a hotel suite or at home.

About Aquavia Spa

Aquavia Spa is the leading European manufacturer of whirlpools and swimspas for private and public use. Its 30 years of experience guarantee the quality of its wide range of products, present in around 40 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Exclusivity, design, technology, comfort ... Each spa is designed taking into account the particular needs of the client, with the best materials and finishes.

Aquavia Spa develops and manufactures its own designs, controlling every detail of the production process, all in its modern facilities of 5,000 m2.

