SECI, the organization responsible for coordinating India's push for 100 GW of new solar capacity by 2022, has had a busy week. But, as last year illustrated, tenders alone are not always a guarantee of new generation assets.From pv magazine India. With India 72 GW short of meeting its target of installing 100 GW of solar generation capacity by 2022, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has gone into overdrive. According to the agency's website, it issued notices for tender relating to more than 6 GW of projects between Wednesday and Sunday. The flurry of procurement exercises - which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...