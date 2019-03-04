B&W Vølund commences plant operations and maintenance under long-term contract

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W) announced today that its Denmark-based subsidiary, Babcock Wilcox Vølund A/S (B&W Vølund) has successfully turned over operations of the Templeborough Biomass Power Plant to the customer, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S.

The plant, located in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, will use wood fuel to generate 42 megawatts of green electricity to supply power to approximately 78,000 homes. B&W Vølund also will provide operations and maintenance services for the plant under a 15-year agreement.

Templeborough is the third of four Renewable energy projects B&W previously announced it expects to turn over to customers in the first and second quarters of 2019. It was referred to as the "fourth project" in B&W's previous public disclosures about its European Renewable projects. B&W announced turnover of the Dunbar Power Plant Project in the U.K. in January and turnover of the Amager Bakke Copenhill waste-to-energy plant in Denmark on Feb. 4.

"We are extremely pleased to provide Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners with industry leading, efficient and reliable biomass-to-energy technology that will provide needed power for the region and help to meet the U.K.'s objectives for renewable energy generation," B&W Senior Vice President Jimmy Morgan said. "The Templeborough plant is another great example of the strength of the B&W team, our proven technology and our commitment to our customers. I would like to say thanks to our entire site team led by Project Director Keith Jones."

"I could not be more pleased to see the Templeborough project reach this important milestone," Tim Forrest, Managing Director, Templeborough Biomass Power Plant, said. "I would like to thank all involved for the dedication they have shown in getting here, and I look forward to a successful ongoing partnership with the Babcock Wilcox Vølund operations team at this site."

The Templeborough plant features a B&W Vølund boiler, its state-of-the-art DynaGrate fuel combustion system, and B&W Vølund emissions control technology. It is designed to process up to 270,000 tons of biomass each year from municipal collection points, construction sites, and other industrial and commercial sources.

