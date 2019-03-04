Financial Times Names Codewise Among Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies for the Third Year Straight

Leading AdTech company is once again included in the FT 1000 list as its rapid global growth continues

PALO ALTO, California, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Codewise, the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in the latest FT 1000 report for the third year in a row.

Published by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, the FT 1000 2019 report lists the companies in 31 European countries that have achieved the highest annual growth rates in revenue between 2014 and 2017.

Bootstrapped from the moment it started its operations in 2012, Codewise has been continuously growing thanks to relentless product innovation designed around the ever-changing needs of digital marketers. This ensured Codewise's place in FT 1000 ratings in 2017 , 2018 and now in 2019 as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe. According to the FT 1000 2019 report , Codewise's revenue growth rate from 2014 to 2017 was 266 percent.

Moreover, Codewise is among the select 8 percent of companies that were included in the FT 1000 ranking for three years straight.

"Being recognized by the Financial Times for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe clearly demonstrates that our core business value, customer-driven innovation, is delivering stellar and consistent results. The secret of our sustainable growth, 18000 percent since our first year of operations in 2012, and an average 138 percent year-over-year growth over the last six years, is based on our total disregard for the revenue target obsession," said Dr. John Malatesta, CEO and President of Codewise. "Instead, we prioritize the needs of our customers. We funnel constantly updated customer feedback, gathered from product adoption and interactions with our customer-facing units, into relentless product innovation, and the result is a tight match between customer expectations and product values, which naturally drives adoption, satisfaction, and, consequently, revenue growth."

The latest FT 1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies is available here: https://www.ft.com/reports/europes-fastest-growing-companies .

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Codewise was recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, Statista and Deloitte. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spend, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking over $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million of ad spend on Facebook. Learn more at www.codewise.com .

