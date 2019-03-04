

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the global aerospace operations of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. The acquisition is scheduled to close this spring in connection with the closing of the JLT purchase by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.



The agreement provides for the acquisition of all assets within JLT's global aerospace retail and wholesale insurance broking division. The agreement also includes the assets of Hayward Aviation, a UK insurance broker that specializes in aviation for high-net worth individuals and smaller airlines.



Approximately 250 employees from JLT's global aerospace division will join Gallagher as part of the agreement.



