

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Solar module maker JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced Monday that Zhiqun Xu has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Xu, who currently serves as the Company's Vice President and General Manager of the wafer division, will assume his new role and responsibilities immediately.



Prior to joining the Company in December 2008, Xu held a variety of roles ranging from technology to production throughout the silicon industry over the previous decades. Among others, he worked for Saint Gobain Quartz (Jinzhou) Co., Ltd. and Shanghai General Silicon Material Co., Ltd.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX