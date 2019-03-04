

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the company will introduce a lower-priced version of Humalog (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) in the United States, at a list price 50 percent lower than the current Humalog list price. The lower-priced version will be called Insulin Lispro, and will be available in vial and pen options. The list price of a single vial will be $137.35. The list price of a five-pack of KwikPens will be $265.20.



The company said introducing an alternative insulin option allows Lilly to provide a lower-priced insulin more quickly while providing payers time to renegotiate downstream contracts and adjust to new system economics.



