Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today announced that the Garmin automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer) group has been selected as the lead design and production partner of infotainment modules for the BMW Group. These modules will be manufactured in Garmin's auto OEM-qualified production facilities in the United States and Europe. Garmin will establish a new manufacturing facility in Europe to support this project.

"Being selected by BMW AG as the lead development partner and production supplier validates Garmin as a tier 1 supplier to the world's most respected brands," said Matt Munn, Garmin automotive OEM managing director. "We are honored by the confidence BMW AG has entrusted in Garmin, and look forward to leveraging our shared commitment to agile development methodologies to deliver world-class infotainment solutions for BMW Group vehicles."

The Garmin automotive OEM group leverages the company's long-standing experience in user interface, hardware design and complex system integration from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop comprehensive, integrated infotainment and cockpit solutions. The company's diverse manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic solutions for the automotive industry, including intelligent video driving recorders and computing models. Garmin currently has dedicated automotive OEM offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia and will be expanding its automotive OEM footprint and global capacity to effectively serve BMW production requirements.

Garmin OEM provides user-friendly products that are not only sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and best value, but they also have innovative features that enhance the lives of our customers. To learn more, visit auto-oem.garmin.com.

About Garmin Ltd

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

