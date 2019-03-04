Valve Market Growth to be Propelled by Robust Growth In Pipelines Segment Along With Developments in Renewable Energy Schemes: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Mar. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Valve Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Valves are mainly used to regulate the flow of gases and fluid in a wide variety of industries. Increasing industrialization worldwide has driven the demand for valves. The factors that propel the growth of the Valve Market include robust growth in the pipelines segment along with the developments in the renewable energy schemes, increasing demand for industrial valves, and stringent government rules. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including variations in the raw material pricing. Valve Market may be explored by material type, product type, applications, and geography. Valve Market may be explored by material type as Plastic, Stainless Steel, Copper, and Others (Carbon Steel, and Brass, etc.). Valve Market could be explored based on product type as Safety/Relief Valves, Pressure Reducing Valves, Control Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Globe Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, and Ball Valves. The "Gate and ball" segment led the Valve Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to the rising demand for applications including oil & gas, food & beverages, energy & power, chemicals, water & wastewater and building and construction from economies such as China, India, and Brazil, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Valve Market could be explored based on industry type as Power (Fossil - Coal and Oil, Natural Gas), Oil and gas (LNG, petroleum - Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Nuclear Power, Marine, Chemicals, Construction, Mining, Water and Wastewater Treatment, and Pulp and paper. Valve Market could be explored based on applications as Industrial, and Civil. Valve Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Valve Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period owing to robust growth backed by increasing industrialization in developing nations such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Valve Market comprise Schlumberger, Flowserve Corporation, Baker Hughes, Crane Corporation, and Emerson electric corp, METSO, IMI Plc., VELAN, Forbes Marshall, and Spirax Sarco. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The industry report package Global Valve Market to 2022 - Market Size, Development, Top 10 Countries, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for valves in the world and in the top 10 global countries. Along with a global valve market report the package includes country reports from the following countries: Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, United Kingdom, and United States. The reports include historic market data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.

Access 7 page research report with TOC on "Valve Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-valve-market-to-2022

The latest market data for this research include:

Overall valve market size, 2011-2022



Valve market size by product segment, 2011-2022



Growth rates of the overall valve market and different product segments, 2011-2022



Shares of different product segments of the overall valve market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The product segments discussed in the data reports include:

Check valves



Oleohydraulic and pneumatic transmissions valves



Pressure-reducing valves



Relief and safety valves

The reports help answering the following questions:

What is the current size of the valve market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?



How is the valve market divided into different product segments?



How are the overall market and different product segments growing?



How is the market predicted to develop in the future?



What is the market potential compared to other countries?

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

Gain an outlook of the historic development, current market situation, and future outlook of the valve market in the world and in the top 10 global countries to 2022



Track industry development and identify market opportunities



Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects



Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the report. The market data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations, internal reports, etc.

