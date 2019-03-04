Increasing GENOVAC platform capacity and antibody development services necessary to meet demand

Aldevron announced today from the floor of the Festival of Biologics in San Diego, its expansion plans for its Freiburg, Germany facility. The Freiburg location houses the GENOVAC antibody development platform and became the second site for Aldevron in 2004.

Founding partner and CEO, Michael Chambers, cites the need for space and capacity to support the company's steady growth in providing world class genetic immunization strategies with high-quality antibody generation to customers across the globe as the major reason. "We have seen a marked increase in demand, and this is an investment to better serve our clients," said Chambers. "We have been providing transformative antibody development solutions for all target types for more than 15 years. By expanding and enhancing our service offerings, we will be better able to respond to the industry that is continuing to grow and provide the solutions to some of the world's biggest health challenges."

The expansion plan adds approximately 4,300 square feet of laboratory and production space to the current facility. The space provides immediate room for growth in personnel and equipment for increased cell culture, fusion, production and sequencing capacity while also providing space for new services to be launched later in 2019.

About Aldevron

Aldevron Freiburg provides industry leading genetic immunization strategies and monoclonal antibody development services in support of the biotechnology industry at the former GENOVAC facility in Freiburg, Germany.

Aldevron serves the biotechnology industry with custom production of nucleic acids, proteins, and antibodies. Thousands of clients use Aldevron-produced plasmids, RNA and gene editing enzymes for projects ranging from discovery research to clinical trials to commercial applications. These products are critical raw materials and key components in commercially available drugs and medical devices. Aldevron specializes in GMP manufacturing and is known for inventing the GMP-SourceTM quality system. Company headquarters, plasmid manufacturing, and GMP/GMPs facilities are in Fargo, North Dakota; protein process development and production facility in Madison, Wisconsin; and antibody development facility in Freiburg, Germany. To learn more, visit www.aldevron.com.

