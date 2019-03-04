France Brevets, Qualcomm, EURECOM, IMT to hold 5G Conference in Paris

PARIS, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- France Brevets, EURECOM, IMT, and Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced they will hold a joint 5G Conference in Paris on March 26-27, 2019. The Conference will be a unique opportunity to gain insights into 5G technology, the current evolutions of 5G standards, and plans for 5G commercialization. Guests will hear industry & technology experts from Qualcomm, academic & research experts from IMT and EURECOM, and IP policy experts from France Brevets about the latest developments in 5G innovation.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2019/03/04/france-brevets-qualcomm-eurecom-imt-hold-5g-conference-paris)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT - including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About France Brevets

France Brevets is a company that strives to ensure the value and protection of high-potential technological innovations. A unique entity within Europe, France Brevets' mission is to provide leading, high-level expertise in patents and intellectual property and partner with research institutes and companies of all sizes. It activates a variety of programs around the evaluation, assessment, optimization and co-construction of patent portfolios so as to increase the chances of growth and success for its partners within European and international markets. Supported by the French state and the Caisse des Dépôts, France Brevets deploys experts in France, Asia (China, Japan and Korea) as well as North America.

Press contacts

France Brevets - Steele & Holt

Dominic Riding - +33 (0)6 06 48 57 83 24 dominic@steeleandholt.com

Laura Barkatz - +33 (0)6 58 25 54 14 laura@steeleandholt.com

About EURECOM

Since the inception of EURECOM, the Communication Systems Department has produced world-renowned scientific contributions spanning digital signal processing for mobile communications, information theory, cellular radio systems and wireless networking protocols. In addition to fundamental research, the Institute has strong expertise in open-architecture multi-way real-time radio platforms for use in publicly-funded research projects aiming at demonstrating innovations at all protocols layers (RF to applications). In 2014, it founded the OpenAirInterface (OAI) Software Alliance (www.openairinterface.org) to allow its 3GPP software packages to be used and extended by a world-wide academic-industry open-source community. As of 2018, EURECOM has a European H2020 5GPPP facility for hosting 5G indoor and outdoor experiments around its premises.

EURECOM enjoys a worldwide reputation as a research center in digital sciences. Its cutting-edge research and technology is the result of the recruitment of international professors from a wide spectrum, as well on its reactivity, its expertise in interdisciplinary projects, and its multiple partnerships. In 2006, EURECOM was awarded the "Institut Carnot" label jointly with the Institut Mines Télécom for the quality of its research partnerships.

EURECOM chose to focus its research activities on three main areas: communication systems, digital security, and data science.

For more information, visit EURECOM's website, Twitter and Facebook pages

About IMT www.imt.fr

Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education and research for innovation in the fields of engineering and digital technology. Always tuned in to the economic world, it combines high academic and scientific legitimacy with close business relations and a unique positioning in 3 major transformations of the 21st century: Digital Affairs, Energy and Ecology, and Industry. Its training and research for innovation are conducted in the Mines and Télécom Graduate Schools under the supervision of the Minister for Industry and Electronic Communications, in one subsidiary and in institutions that are associate partners or under contract. Institut Mines-Télécom is a founding member of the Industry of the Future Alliance. It has two Carnot labels for the quality of its research partnerships. Every year, around one hundred startup companies leave its incubators.

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications

Phone: 1-858-845-5959

Email: corpcomm@qualcomm.com

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-858-658-4813

Email: ir@qualcomm.com