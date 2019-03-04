Legal Analyst Kelly Hyman Confirmed as a Guest Speaker at Kentucky Women's Trial Attorneys Retreat

The Upcoming Retreat will Take Place on June 20 and 21

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Kelly Hyman, a successful attorney in Colorado, and regular media contributor, is pleased to announce that she will be a guest speaker at the upcoming Kentucky Women's Trial Attorneys Retreat on June 20 and 21.

To learn more about Hyman and her background in law, please visit https://www.kellyhyman.com/.





As a spokesperson for Hyman noted, the upcoming retreat will start with a social event on Thursday, June 20, followed by a full day on Friday, June 21. The retreat will feature panel discussions and other events in addition to talks by attorneys like Hyman who plans to discuss using theater skills in the courtroom.

Hyman, a class action and mass tort attorney and advocate for consumers, is comparable to a modern-day Erin Brockovich. Besides being a fighter for justice, she also had a less than traditional upbringing when compared to most attorneys. The native Floridian was raised in New York City and Southern California, and has a number of acting credits under her belt, some of them dating back to her childhood. Kelly Hyman is probably best known for her role of Loretta on "The Young and the Restless," and she also played Norman Fell's daughter on the television show "Gettin' There." Over the years, Hyman has also worked on numerous commercials, including the now infamous Kit Kat "Gimme a break" ad.

Hyman does attribute some of her success as an attorney to skills she learned as an actress, but she also has an extensive education; she first earned a Bachelor's degree in communications from UCLA and a Master's degree in communications from Barry University before going on to law school. In 2003, she was awarded a J.D., with honors from the University of Florida College of Law.

Hyman's devotion to her work and clients was recently recognized by the National Trial Lawyers; as KTVN.com noted, she was named as one of the Top 25 Class Action Trial Lawyers in the state of Colorado.

"The announcement came just after Kelly Hyman received the AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating possible, for her third consecutive year," KTVN noted, adding that the National Trial Lawyers is an organization consisting of professional, premier trial lawyers from across the U.S.

Kelly Hyman is also a frequent contributor in the media, regularly contributing her expertise to journalists. Her skills in front of the camera are also being put to good use, as she continues to appear on various news outlets as well. Most recently, in the case surrounding Jussie Smollett, the up and coming actor who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself, Kelly Hyman was able to use her background in acting and her knowledge of legal matters to lend a unique perspective on this case that has fascinated the nation. Hyman continues to appear in the media and speak at live events in her quest for justice. Tickets for the event will be available for sale.

About Kelly Hyman:

Kelly Hyman is an attorney in the class action group at Franklin D. Azar & Associates and focuses her practice on consumer class action lawsuits. She also has extensive experience in mass tort litigation, having represented hundreds of claimants in claims and inpidual actions filed in state and federal courts involving water contamination, tobacco and Transvaginal Mesh and Bladder Slings. She was a member of multiple discovery committees where she performed common benefit services for various mass torts projects. She is also available as a legal analyst and media contributor. For more information, visit https://www.kellyhyman.com/.

