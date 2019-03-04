Appian Corporation: Appian Unveils Latest Version of the Appian Platform

RESTON, Va., March 04, 2019, making it easier than ever to build powerful enterprise applications up to 20x faster. The new version accelerates development and expands low-code/no-code platform capabilities in a number of key areas, including integration, robotic process automation (RPA), interface design, enterprise mobility, and customer engagement.



"Organizations want to spend less time configuring and integrating data so they can accelerate delivery of applications that enhance customer experience and improve operational performance," said Malcolm Ross, VP of Product at Appian. "Our new release is a milestone that firmly brings integration and RPA into the world of low-code/no-code development and expands Appian's mission to simplify the creation of powerful applications."

The new version accelerates the integration of 3rd-party systems and data through Appian's new Integration Software Development Kit, allowing for easy creation of no-code integrations plug-ins by Appian customers and partners. Using this new framework, Appian RPA with Blue Prism now features no-code integration to easily incorporate a digital workforce of robots into Appian.

"We are delighted to be working with Appian to drive the adoption of intelligent automation," said Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "Appian RPA with Blue Prism now makes it very easy for anyone using Appian to incorporate digital workers (i.e. software robots) into their business processes or applications. Just a few clicks and you are all set. It's brilliant!"

In addition, this release expands Appian's patented SAIL (Self-Assembling Interface Layer) framework, allowing interfaces to be intelligently generated from a data model. This accelerates the creation of user interfaces in Appian with a true no-code experience that automatically builds interfaces directly from customer data. Application designers can then immediately use that interface or apply it as the starting point for user interface refinement.

Expanding on this, this release allows application designers to make these interfaces available offline on mobile devices with a single click. Appian's enhanced offline mobile capabilities are now available for tasks and securely cache data, images and content for offline processing for field service work. Once back "online," these tasks are queued locally and seamlessly submitted to the server, eliminating confusion and time lags in the process.

Meeting customer expectations continues to be the top priority in the digital age. Appian now offers the Genesys PureEngage Voice Component Plug-in for the Appian Intelligent Contact Center. Customer interactions powered by PureEngage can be seamlessly embedded in the Appian platform, enabling agents to better manage phone communications. The PureEngage platform is an omnichannel customer engagement suite for global businesses to deliver world-class experiences at any scale.

The latest version of the Appian Platform is now generally available. Learn more here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the upcoming release of the latest version of the Appian platform, the integration of the Appian platform to third-party systems and data, the latest version of the Appian platform enabling no-code integration and robotic process automation, and the acceleration of the creation of user interfaces in Appian, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. Those forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to defects or disruptions in the rollout of updates or enhancements to the Appian platform, risks related to Appian's ability to meet its customers' needs by continuing to innovate and provide a useful platform, Appian's ability to integrate the Appian platform with third-party applications and platforms, Appian's ability to license software from third parties for integration into the Appian platform, Appian's ability to provide a platform that is useful to its customers, including through offering new or enhanced solutions, the success of Appian's strategic relationships with third parties, potential security breaches and unauthorized access to Appian's platform or customer data, and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Appian's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2019, and subsequent reports that Appian files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian's management to predict all risks, nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .