Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increase of Share Capital

OSLO, Norway, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The former chairman of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company"), Ludvik Sandnes, has resolved to exercise a total number of 27,121 RSUs that were issued to him in 2016 and 2017 after he had elected to receive all of his remuneration in RSUs. Each RSU gives the right to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.20.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, to fulfil the Company's obligations under the RSU agreements, resolved to issue 27,121 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.20 per share giving a total subscription amount of NOK 5,424.20. The shares are issued pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting held on 30 May 2018. Subsequent to the issuance of the new shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 10,880,232 divided into 54,401,160 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to section 3.2 of the continuing obligations for listed companies.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--increase-of-share-capital,c2755934