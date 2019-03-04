CipherLoc Corporation: CipherLoc to Host Meetings at Roth Capital Conference on March 19

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 /CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology, today announced that Michael DeLaGarza, CEO, will host investor meetings at the 31st Annual Roth Capital Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact their Roth Capital representative or CLOK Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine, which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

