Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Princess Private Equity Holding: Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) recorded a particularly high level of investment activity in FY18 (to 31 December), following on from a record year of realisations in FY17. The fund focuses on profitable companies with: a consistent track record of EBITDA growth (an average of 11.5% for 2018 across the whole portfolio); meaningful growth potential, supported by strong competitive positions in growing end markets; and clear scope for manager Partners Group's industry value creation (IVC) team to add value through operational and governance improvements. PEY's NAV total return for FY18 was 6.8%, a c 10pp outperformance of global listed equity markets, and although the share price total return for the year was negative as a result of the sharp sell-off in public markets in Q418, it has rebounded by more than 10% year to date (to 1 March). PEY has a high distribution policy and currently offers a dividend yield of 6.0%.ISIN: GG00B28C2R28

