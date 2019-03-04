The cell was created by applying a newly developed perovskite cell on top of an industrial bifacial crystalline silicon version. The resulting cell is said to better harvest sunlight, as one unit is optimized for high energy photons and the other absorbs low energy particles.Scientists at the Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands (ECN) have developed a bifacial tandem solar cell with a conversion efficiency of 30.2%. They said the new cell device - created with Dutch consortium Solliance - was made by applying a newly developed perovskite cell on top of an industrial bifacial crystalline silicon ...

