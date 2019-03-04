Company to Display its Groundbreaking MESA Radars at SCTX 2019

Echodyne, the manufacturer of innovative, high-performance small electronically scanned array (ESA) radars for government and commercial markets, announced today that it will be showcasing its groundbreaking Metamaterial Electronically Scanning Array (MESA) radar at the Security Counter Terror Expo in London on March 5-6, 2019. The Company will be exhibiting its EchoGuard radar in Stand F20.

Echodyne radars offer an unprecedented degree of 3-D situational awareness by accurately detecting and tracking ground and air intrusions. Echodyne is the first to offer a high-performance ESA radar in a compact size, making it commercially affordable and scalable for the largest facilities.

"We are excited to demonstrate how Echodyne is reinventing radar at SCTX," said Eben Frankenberg, CEO.

Echodyne radars have received international recognition for deployments in government and base security, public safety, and border applications. Recently, the US Department of Homeland Security transitioned Echodyne's radar technology to U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations.

To learn more about Echodyne or schedule a meeting at SCTX, contact leo@echodyne.com or visit www.echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne's innovative high-performance software-defined radar sensors are built on patented MESA technology and provide high-resolution 3-D situational awareness data for autonomous vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, critical infrastructure security, and smart cities. A unique blend of agile hardware and intelligent software provides unprecedented perception, safety, and reliability for machines in the autonomous age. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, and Lux Capital among others.

