Moltin will be recognizing Advancement Day 2019 at Shoptalk by showcasing live demonstrations of "future of retail" solutions in booth 3413 that can be seamlessly deployed on top of legacy eCommerce Platforms in only a few weeks

Moltin, provider of the only Headless Commerce Platform for innovators that won't settle for rigid, cookie-cutter commerce experiences, will be recognizing Advancement Day 2019 by showcasing several "future of retail" solutions that will advance your innovation agenda in weeks not months. Attendees of Shoptalk 2019 can stop by booth 3413 to experience solutions built using Moltin, including the Mobile Self Checkout solution used by Stance, the Voice-enabled commerce solution built by MyPlanet, and the native Zendesk plugin built by Particular.

According to the 2019 State of xCommerce Report, which was based on a survey of over 1,500 US-based consumers, traditional brick-and-mortar retail is not dead boring retail experiences are. Today, more than ever, brands and retailers need to deliver engaging retail experiences in order to attract and retain consumer mind and wallet share. However, most brands and retailers can't deliver innovation fast enough with their legacy eCommerce Platforms, but aren't ready to rip-and-replace those platform investments. At Shoptalk 2019 you will be able to see first-hand how to advance your innovation agenda by seamlessly extending the capabilities of your legacy platform.

Mobile self checkout:

"We are really excited to be at the forefront of the retail experience by offering a truly hassle-free self-checkout experience in our stores," said Paul Zaengle, Executive Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer at Stance. "People don't want to wait in line, and they don't want to download an app to avoid a line either. This solution combines the richness of a physical retail store visit with the convenience of eCommerce to give our guests the best experience possible. We believe it will raise the bar in terms of what customers will come to expect from retailers. Moltin was able to develop and deploy this solution in less than two months, which is a testament to the power of its API platform."

Voice-enabled commerce:

"We're excited by the potential of headless commerce, and the flexibility to deliver customers the experience they are looking for across channels, devices, and surfaces," said Benjamin Woll, Director of Client Services at MyPlanet. "In the span of a week, we built a demo Action on Google that lets customers use Google Assistant to search for retail products exposed by Moltin's product catalogue, add to cart, and checkout, all within a fluid conversation. This solution can move the conversation between a smart display (Home Hub) and a user's mobile phone for quick checkout. The most exciting part is the ability for us to deploy this solution in weeks, not months, leveraging Moltin."

Native Zendesk plugin:

"By developing a unified solution within Zendesk, we can help clients bring more innovative commerce experiences to life through Moltin," noted Adam Grohs, Co-Founder and CEO at Particular. "Moltin enables amazing customer innovation projects, however, a missing link has been connecting those projects with core Enterprise operations. This new plugin solves that issue, thereby removing one of the primary barriers to unleashing customer innovation."

Come and check out these innovation commerce experiences first-hand at Shoptalk booth 3413 and email leanne@moltin.com to schedule a meeting with Moltin CEO, Jamus Driscoll.

About Moltin

Moltin provides the only Headless Commerce Platform that is designed with the flexibility and speed to give builders what they want complete control to build and deliver commerce their way. Hundreds of the world's most innovative brands and retailers use Moltin to deliver the most innovative consumer experiences imaginable spanning projects such as modern commerce websites, app-less in-store consumer self checkout, IoT commerce, in-store kiosks, social media commerce, pop-up event POS, voice-enabled commerce, and more. If you are a builder looking to innovate, deliver ROI quickly, and you won't settle for rigid, cookie-cutter commerce experiences, then Moltin is the right partner for you. To learn more visit Moltin.com.

