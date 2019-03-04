Blockchain technology has the potential to improve transparency, trust, patient safety and patient engagement in oncology clinical trials

Patients will be able to share real-time healthcare data with life sciences companies, enabling better access to information and unlock siloed data

Embleema, the patient-driven healthcare blockchain network for secure sharing of personal health records, today announced a strategic partnership with Gustave Roussy Institut, Europe's leading cancer center, to develop blockchain-based health data sharing applications for oncology clinical research and development. Embleema will deploy its technology and develop new standards for real-world oncology studies at the cancer center.

Embleema brings its expertise and technological solutions to enable the secure exchange of health data, allowing patients to consolidate all their data on a single repository. Blockchain technology guarantees that each patient can exercise full data sovereignty, while providing researchers and pharmaceutical companies with an authenticated supply chain of regulatory-grade data to evaluate the safety and efficacy of new investigational drugs.

Embleema launched PatientTruth, the industry's healthcare blockchain platform that stores and distributes electronic medical records and allows patients to assemble their own medical history, with full control and access to personal data. Individuals can also receive digital tokens in exchange for participation in clinical studies. Building on its proprietary blockchain technology, Embleema is also developing a decentralized platform for data sharing in clinical research. Blockchain offers patient consent and smart contracts, that allow individuals to tailor how they opt-in and share anonymous data. At any time, a patient can cancel, modify access, or control the destination and use of their data.

This strategic partnership will enable the integration of health data, and consolidation onto a real world evidence data exchange, that will enable patients of the Gustave Roussy Institut to access and control their data. For the first time, healthcare data will become reusable for life sciences research, an important step forward in breaking data silos that typically slow down the development of new drugs.

"Our partnership with Embleema will define a new ethical model in drug development, so individual healthcare data may be used to further clinical research, in a transparent manner that fully respects patient rights," said Professor Alexander Eggermont, General Director of the Gustave Roussy Institut. "Blockchain technology allows real world data to finally be able to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of treatments, and deliver new treatments to patients faster."

Robert Chu, CEO of Embleema added: "We are honored to take part in this strategic partnership with Gustave Roussy, which is internationally recognized for the quality of care they provide to cancer patients and their advanced research in immunotherapy and molecular medicine. By streamlining the collection and sharing of clinical information, while ensuring patient consent, Embleema aims to accelerate the development of new drugs and improve the real-world data collection of existing marketed drugs."

Embleema has formed a Consortium that brings together patient advocacy groups, medical providers like Gustave Roussy, life sciences companies, technology companies, standardization bodies and regulators to define and provide solutions that standardize the secure collection and exchange of digital health data. This will serve to define regulatory-grade "Real World Data" (RWD). Gustave Roussy will be one of the first centers to allow its patients to take part in this new exchange that allows regulators to assess the efficacy and safety of health products on an ongoing basis.

About Embleema

Embleema helps patients and pharma accelerate the availability of new treatments, by fast-forwarding the exchange of data from the real world. It provides a patient-driven healthcare blockchain network to allow patients to share their consolidate health records securely. Hosted on a private blockchain, Embleema's consolidated, highly-secure repository provides the healthcare ecosystem with an undisputed and holistic view of patients' medical history, while maintaining the patient's data sovereignty.

CEO Robert Chu left his role as Senior Vice President, Global Technology Solutions at IMS Health to found Embleema in June 2017 and is supported by a team of healthcare and technology executives from Harvard Medical School, T-Systems, the Pharmaceuticals Division of Pierre Fabre and iBionext and Nokia Withings Digital Health.

For more information, please visit www.embleema.com and follow Embleema on Twitter @Embleema, Telegram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Gustave Roussy

Gustave Roussy, the leading cancer center in Europe, is a global center of cancer expertise dedicated entirely to patients. It brings together 3,100 professionals whose missions are care, research and teaching. For more information: www.gustaveroussy.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005243/en/

